MIAMI (WSVN) - Jurors heard more testimony from a victim as the trial of a former Hialeah officer accused of kidnapping and beating up a homeless man entered its third day.

On Wednesday morning, the defense spent most of their time questioning the victim, Jose Ortega Gutierrez, on events that he did or did not remember. He took the stand on Tuesday.

Gutierrez, during his testimony, told attorneys multiple times “You are not going to confuse me.”

The defense’s main focus was whether Gutierrez remembered the events that took place on Dec. 30, 2022. Attorneys asked him about that date because Gutierrez was facing 20 years in prison for two pending drug cases.

He received time served for one case.

During his testimony, Gutierrez appeared frustrated and often took deep breaths as he answered questions.

“Isn’t that your hope, that when you go back to court on this pending drug case that you’re facing 20 years, is it you hope the Attorney’s Office will give you time served just like they did on the other drugs?” asked an attorney.

“I haven’t said that, don’t put words in my mouth that I have not said,” a translator assisting Gutierrez said.

Former Hialeah Police Officer Rafael Otano is accused of kidnapping and beating Gutierrez, along with former Officer Lorenzo Orfila in December 2022.

An undercover officer who found Gutierrez after he was beaten testified on Monday.

The defense recessed for lunch and the state is set to redirect after they return.

