MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One truly dedicated South Florida shopper found a slew of bargains one day before Black Friday, a 13-hour that began in the early hours of Thanksgiving.

7News cameras captured the moment William Borris walked into the BrandsMart in Miami Gardens, Thursday afternoon. He made it a point to mention he was the very first customer inside.

“Yes, number one! Number one!” he said.

The moment of triumph came hours after Borris arrived at the large retailer in the middle of the night, at around 3 a.m.

The expert shopper was tired and a bit delirious

“Now it’s early. You know, there’s no one here,” he said.

The early shopper said he had his eyes on several Black Friday deals

“They sell [the scooters for] $650, and then, in the special now, it’s $200,” he said,

As the pre-dawn hours crawled by, the line of shoppers wrapped around the building

But when the clock struck at 4 p.m., it was go time for Borris.

“Yeah, me and wife,” he said moments after he grabbed a cart.

As the first customer in the store, he headed straight for the scooters.

“Three!” he said.

That’s right. The stealthy consumer loaded his cart with three of the scooters.

It was then time for java. He picked up a Mr. Coffee espresso maker.

“Coffee? This is necessary,” 7News reporter Jessica Vallejo said.

“Yeah!” said Borris.

This holiday shopping whiz was quick and precise

“I check everything, the price, and just get in the line here, “he said.

Borris did get a little lost looking for the third gift on his holiday list.

“I’m going to go around, because I don’t know where is the umbrella,” he said.

He spotted the items moments later.

“Who wants the red umbrella?” asked Vallejo.

“She wants,” said Borris.

“Your wife,” said Vallejo.

“Yes,” said Borris.

“OK, very important,” said Vallejo.

“Everything, my whole life,” said Borris.

“Happy wife, happy life,” said Vallejo.

“Yes,” said Borris.

After waiting for more than 13 hours outside, Borris was in and out in just 10 minutes.

“Number one is going pay now!” he said as he approached the cashier.

Borris shopped smart, and in the process saved some big bucks.

When asked how his overall shopping experience was, he replied, “Good, nice.”

Now he was looking forward to getting some rest.

“I’ve got to go to sleep,” he said.

But Borris hastened to add he would do it all over again, because these gifts are all for his loved ones .

“This is for my grandson and and granddaughter, all for Christmas,” he said.

Actually, Borris did not go right to bed once he got back home. Instead, he made it home to his family’s Thanksgiving dinner, reminding us that this is what the holidays are all about.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.