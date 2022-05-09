MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida bidding a Formula One farewell.

It was a wild weekend in Miami after crossing the finish line with the first such race around Hard Rock Stadium.

The grand stands are now being broken down following the epic, three-day event.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen rode into first place after a thrilling race and celebrated in a manner fitting for Miami’s party lifestyle.

