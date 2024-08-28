HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have identified the two people that were found dead inside a Hialeah residence in an apparent murder-suicide.

The couple was identified as 27-year-old Clifford Renard Murray III and 26-year-old Rosemary Gutierrez. Police say Clifford, who would have celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday, shot and killed Rosemary and then turned the gun on himself, leaving their 3-year-old son alone and unharmed in the apartment.

The little boy wouldn’t be discovered until days later when police arrived at the home at located at 605 West 68th Street in Hialeah to perform a wellness check after receiving a 911 call from the victim’s sister. Police say the victim’s sister hadn’t heard from her in a few days and that’s when she went to the apartment complex and didn’t get an answer at the door, but was able to hear the boy inside.

“[…] When officers arrived, we had to force our way into the apartment and once inside, we did discovered a deceased male and female. Fortunately, this 3-year-old child was not injured,” said Hialeah Police Department’s Lieutenant Eddie Rodriguez.

The child was evaluated at the scene. Police say he was visibly scared, but his vitals signs were stable. He was then transported to a local hospital for a routine evaluation.

A neighbor said she heard several shots on Friday going into Saturday. Hialeah police have yet to confirm that timeline.

This tragedy has sent shock waves throughout the community.

“What made me sad was that there was a child. He was dehydrated and doing his needs there with the bodies that were decomposing,” said a neighbor.

The property manger telling 7News that the family has been great tenants for the past couple of years they resided there.They also stated that there wasn’t any disputes nor was the police ever called.

7News obtained surveillance videos from the neighbors camera that showed clips of the family on the last day that they were seen alive. In the video you see the family going in and out of the apartment.

According to police, the Department of Children and Family has the little boy in their custody and they will determine who gets custody or become the child’s sole guardian.

