HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews are working to clear up a significant debris spill that has caused heavy congestion on the Palmetto Expressway, Friday morning. The incident occurred on the southbound lanes near 122nd Street, where two right lanes have been blocked off to allow for cleanup.

Footage from 7SkyForce shows dirt and debris scattered across the affected lanes, causing a major disruption to traffic. The incident has caused a significant delay, with traffic backed up all the way to Red Road.

It is not yet known how long it will take for crews to clear the area. Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their morning commute and to consider alternative routes if possible.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.