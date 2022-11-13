MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Deauville Hotel is officially no more.

On Sunday morning, around 8 a.m., the historic Miami Beach hotel was demolished by crew workers.

The building was built in 1957 and underwent serious disrepair after an electrical fire in 2017.

Road closures are still in effect along Collins Avenue and 65th Street in Miami.

Drivers are being asked to use Indian Creek Drive as an alternate route.

