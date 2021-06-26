SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine-Cava confirmed that nine bodies have been recovered to date from the the rubble of the partial collapse of a condominum building in Surfside.

“They have not stopped, and today, our search-and-rescue teams found another body,” said Levine Cava.

The mayor also said search efforts have “revealed some human remains.”

One of the victims died in the hospital.

During a news conference Sunday evening, Levine Cava said four additional victims of those already confirmed dead have been identified.

“We’re working to notify those next of kin first,” she said.

Miami-Dade Police have since identified the victims as:

80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz

26-year-old Luis Bermudez

46-year-old Anna Ortiz Kleiman

74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira

The mayor said the four additional bodies were recovered after crews cut a 125-foot trench into the pile of debris to not only put out the fire but also further aid the search and rescue operation.

Why I love you……



When you hear the death toll has climbed to 9 people, you think about these drawings and messages that were placed at the memorial for loved ones. @wsvn #SurfsideStrong #SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/F722slde7w — Marisela Burgos (@MBurgosNews) June 27, 2021

The other four victims who were previously identified are:

54-year-old Stacie Fang, the mother of survivor Jonah Handler, the teenage boy who was pulled from the rubble by rescuers

54-year-old Manuel Lafont

83-year-old Antonio Lozano

79-year-old Gladys Lozano

The latter two victims were the uncle and godmother of 7Weather Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in July.

Meanwhile, the strenuous work continued this weekend for rescuers battling mountainous chunks of the collapsed building, the South Florida weather and the stubborn blaze.

The fire began burning on the fourth floor of the building on Friday, one day after the collapse, and added a new layer of difficulty for rescuers in the desperate race to find survivors.

How the fire ignited is unknown.

7SkyForce hovered above a K-9 unit searching for signs of life, as well as a large white crane placed near the four-story mound of debris. Crews have also put up a slide to make it easier for crews to drop down debris.

Saturday night, fire officials confirmed crews were able to contain the blaze.

MDFR Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said now crews will be able to continue search-and-rescue efforts more efficiently.

On Sunday, Burkett said the rain subsided, making it easier for crews to continue their search.

“The work continues. We got waves of search-and-rescue teams. We’ve got teams now from Israel and Mexico. We’ve had calls from South Africa,” he said. We just gotta get lucky and hope the sun keeps shining, and hope that fire stays out.”

As of Sunday night, nine people are confirmed dead, 152 remain unaccounted for, and 138 others have been accounted for, authorities said.

Levine Cava said the process of identifying victims is exceptionally hard.

“We’re going to be relying on DNA testing, and that is why we’ve already been gathering DNA samples from the family members,” she said. “This allows us to do rapid DNA testing on site for bodies that we find.”

Among those waiting to hear word of their loved ones is Rachel Spiegel, whose mother, Julie Spiegel, is among the missing.

“I want to hug my mom and be reunited. It’s the worst nightmare of my life,” she said. “I never thought I’d get a call from my dad in the middle of the night about this. I never – this is unheard of.”

This sand sculpture was created in front of the #ChamplainTowers in #Surfside. Words such as “love,” “hope” and “stay strong” were featured, as rescuers continue their search for survivors. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/FTOJ3WKdRV — Rey Llerena (@LlerenaRey) June 27, 2021

Steps from the search site, on picturesque Surfside Beach, a sand sculpture was created with the words “hope,” “love” and “stay strong” written on it.

The South Tower’s sister building, the North Tower, is located a block away. The buildings have a similar design and were both built in 1981.

Burkett said North Tower residents should be relocated out of an abundance of caution. An inspection will be done, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are working with residents regarding their ability to move and making arrangements for them.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Support Surfside fund has raised more than $1.2 million.

