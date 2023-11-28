MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Miami Springs after reports of a throat slashing incident

The incident allegedly unfolded at Northwest 28th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue where a man was found dead inside his car.

According to sources, the incident originated in Miami Springs and has now escalated into a homicide investigation led by the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD).

Homicide detectives are on the scene as the investigation unfolds.

Details are limited at this time, but the MDPD is actively working on gathering more information.

This is a developing story.

