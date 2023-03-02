MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide inside a condominium.

Just before 8 p.m., police were called to the Grove at Grand Bay Condominium Association located at 2669 S. Bayshore Dr. regarding two deaths inside one of the units.

On Thursday morning, several police officers, detectives, crime scene investigators and even a chaplain from the police department were on the scene as they continued to investigate the incident.

Details are limited as authorities are still investigating the location.

