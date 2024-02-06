MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Miami Beach after human remains were discovered.

Miami Beach Police arrived at the scene on the 7900 block, near Collins Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

A beachgoer saw the remains in the sand and immediately called Ocean Rescue, who then contacted police.

7News cameras captured a box that was placed on top of the remains.

Police believe that the remains belonged to a fetus.

It is unknown how long the remains were on the beach before being found.

Police officers are waiting for the medical examiner to arrive at the scene.

