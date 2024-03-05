FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police surrounded a neighborhood in Florida City as they investigated a death in the area.

On Monday night, authorities responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Fourth Avenue.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a body in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds. The medical examiner was on the scene around 5 a.m. Tuesday to transport the body.

A brother of the victim told 7News the deceased was in his early 20’s and his name was Ricardo; police have yet to confirm this information.

“He was a good person,” he said. “He never messed with anybody. [He] was home with his girlfriend. It’s just hard for us right now.”

The mother of the victim, who did not want to speak on camera, said she is now worried for her safety as she doesn’t know if whoever shot her son will now be coming after her or another family member.

This investigation remains active as police gather information.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

