MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a Miami neighborhood after a fatal shooting occurred at an apartment complex.

According to officials, The City of Miami Police responded to a shooting around 6:23 a.m. at an apartment complex, located at the 4000 block of Northwest South Tamiami Canal. Once officers were at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man succumbed to his injuries while on the scene, police said.

Crime scene tape surrounded the building as police investigate this incident.

The apartment complex is just east of the Miami International Airport, near a parking lot used by airport workers. The traffic in the area is not being affected by this investigation.

