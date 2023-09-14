NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers and fire rescue crews responded to a neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade after a person was found dead near a cement truck lot following reports of a possible electrocution.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning at 830 NW 73rd St. after a loud boom was reported. Although it is not clear what occurred, initial calls were received about an electrocution in the area.

As a result of this incident, the power went out temporarily in the vicinity. Florida Light & Power officials were also on the scene as they investigated the outage that has reportedly affected 1,496 customers.

Live video footage showed the body, covered by a yellow tarp, near the lot and water leaking from a nearby building. Police officers on the scene said there appeared to be an electrical issue in the neighborhood.

Commuters in the area are urged to avoid Northwest 73rd Street near Northwest Seventh Avenue as authorities have blocked off the street to investigate the situation.

Officials have been contacted for more information on this incident.

