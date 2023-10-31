AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A discovery rattled the tranquility of Aventura as a body was found outside of a condominium complex in Aventura.

The incident unfolded at the Turnberry On the Green Condominium at 19501 W Country Club Drive, Tuesday.

Video footage from earlier in the day revealed the area blocked off with a yellow tarp covering the body, while police investigators were examining the scene.

Initial investigations suggest that there is no immediate threat to the public, as officers have engaged with a witness who also heard the gunshots.

“I didn’t know where the person was, where it came from. I go to get out and I see the body,” said the witness. “They’re just like, ‘Go, go, go,’ and I left. This is Aventura. You don’t expect that here.”

At the time of this report, authorities are actively working to unravel the circumstances that led to this shooting incident.

