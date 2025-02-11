NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is detained after a woman was found dead inside a home in Northeast Miami-Dade, deputies say.

The incident happened in the area of 108th Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue.

The 911 call reportedly came in just after 11p.m. Monday, prompting a swift response from deputies.

When deputies entered the home they said the found a woman dead inside. The cause of death is still to be determined but officials said one person has been detained.

The investigation stretched well into Tuesday morning with more deputies and Crime Scene Investigators arriving at the scene to collect evidence.

The roads area were closed but have since been reopened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.