MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a Miami Gardens neighborhood after a they received calls of a shooting in the area, officials said.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, authorities were at the scene of an apartment complex parking lot, near the 700 block of Northwest 210th Street.

Police said a man was found in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.

Live video footage showed at least seven bullet casings on the ground, a body covered by a yellow tarp and Miami Gardens Police officers searching the vicinity for any clues.

Detectives remained on the scene as they continue their investigation. Details are limited but authorities have been contacted for more information.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

