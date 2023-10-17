MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was taped off by police in Miami Shores after officers found a woman’s body in it. Now, police are trying to determine if any foul play was involved.

Miami Shores Police on Monday afternoon arrived at the scene at the 9800 block of Northeast Second Avenue after receiving reports of an adult female who was unresponsive in a vehicle.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, who were also at the scene, they determined that the woman inside the vehicle was deceased.

Neighbors told 7News that they noticed the police presence at around 3 p.m. Then they realized the gruesome discovery that was inside the car.

“I was walking my dog and I see what’s happening, and it seems like somebody died in the car.” said Loren Moly, a neighbor.

Miami-Dade Police Department has picked up the investigation as their crime scene unit made it to the Miami Shores business district.

7News cameras were rolling when police pulled out the body from the drivers seat of this car that was parked in the busy business district of Miami Shores.

“It’s insane, I walk here literally everyday,” Moly said.

It’s unclear just how many days the woman has been in the car.

Police taped up tarp over a nearby restaurant’s windows to block the view for people eating dinner.

“It’s very weird,” Moly said.

Police were seen moving the woman to the ground. When officers covered the body, she was raised up and put into the medical examiner’s truck.

Shortly after, the white car the body was found in was towed away.

“It’s very unfortunate, like whatever happened,” Molly said.

Police are now waiting for the medical examiners report to determine the cause of death.

