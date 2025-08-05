SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after finding a deceased body inside a vehicle that was set ablaze in a Walmart parking lot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 136th Avenue and Southwest 288th Street just before 7:30p.m. Monday.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the scene and found a vehicle on fire, only to make the grim discovery that a body was inside.

“They are advising it possibly exploded and then kept moving. It possibly has a driver. It’s going to be a white four door sedan,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Video posted to Homestead Social showed the car engulfed in flames.

The deputies’ attempt to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful. Ultimately, fire rescue arrived at the scene and put out the flames.

7News cameras captured burn marks on the ground from the scorching flames as well as shattered glass and the fire extinguishers the deputies were using.

According to the sheriff office, the unknown gender occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News spoke to a witness who said she was alarmed by the large police presence in the area.

“I was driving her home actually and then we passed by and there was a bunch of police cars and they had [crime scene]tape everywhere. We thought a shootout happened. We had no idea what was going on,” said Gabriela Larosa. “I’m wondering how that even happened or what was going on.”

Officials now have to wait for an autopsy to identify the person and their gender.

“It’s devastating because you hear about it happening every day but for something like that to be happening so close to home it really makes you think,” said Larosa.

MDSO Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.