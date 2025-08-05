SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after a vehicle fire in a Walmart parking lot in South Miami-Dade, revealed a body inside with the occupant believed to have died from burn injuries.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 136th Avenue and Southwest 288th Street just before 7:30p.m. Monday.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the scene and found a vehicle on fire, only to make the grim discovery that a body was inside.

Video posted to Homestead Social showed the car engulfed in flames.

The deputies’ attempt to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful.

According to the sheriff office, the unknown gender occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured burn marks from on the ground from the scorching flames as well as shattered glass and the fire extinguishers the deputies were using.

MDSO Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

