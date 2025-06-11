MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating an apparent shooting in Miami Gardens that left one person dead and at least two people hospitalized.

Miami Gardens Police Department units initially responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 215th Street and Second Avenue at around 2:00 a.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were rushed, trauma-alerted, to nearby hospitals; however, one person on the scene would not survive.

7News cameras captured the scene, where a yellow tarp was seen over the body, surrounded by police units conducting an investigation.

“Some people got thrown out of the bar,” one man said. “So after that, they started fighting outside. The girls started fighting. They kept going at it, and then the guys got into it. Next thing you know, there were a couple of gunshots and more gunshots. One was dead; the other was shot in the arm.”

Several people have since been taken into custody; however, their identities are currently unknown.

