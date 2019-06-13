Death investigation underway after body found on road in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the middle of the road in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene along southbound U.S 1 and Southwest 260th Street, just after 3:30 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured a body covered with a tarp as troopers worked the case.

No vehicle was at the scene, and it remains unclear if this is the result of a hit-and-run crash.

FHP shut down the southbound lanes due to the ongoing investigation.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.