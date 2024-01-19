SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, a woman’s body was found in a field.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 174th Terrace and 103rd Avenue, Friday morning.

According to police, the victim suffered trauma that resulted in her death.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a large police presence surrounded the field.

Detectives are trying to determine whether the victim was deceased and dropped off at the field or if she suffered injuries at that location, which led to her death.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Traffic in the area has been closed as police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.