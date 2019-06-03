Death investigation underway after body found in NW Miami-Dade parking lot

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The scene unfolded Sunday afternoon in a parking lot located in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 151st Street.

Authorities set up a perimeter around a store and covered the body with a tarp.

Witnesses were upset over the shocking sight.

“I just really got angry when I see stuff like that,” said John Joseph, who works nearby. “I’m angry. This everyday the same thing. Nothing not gonna change.”

Employees who arrived to open the business that morning found the body in the parking lot with bullet casings nearby.

Police continue to investigate how the man was killed and if other people were involved.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

