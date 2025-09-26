VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium’s parent company, The Dolphin Company, announced a new partnership with David Martin to tear down the majority of the marine park and replace it with a dock and marina restaurants.

David Martin is a Miami-based developer who owns the development company, Terra.

Miami Seaquarium has been the center of controversy regarding the treatment of animals.

Animal advocacy groups as well as Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava have publicly called for the closure of the park.

The new development is part of a bankruptcy filing the company is pursuing, including the purchasing of the lease, who has committed to the new marina project.

The proposal is still subject to approval by bankruptcy court, then by the Miami-Dade County Commission.

It’s not clear what parts of the park will be kept, but developers say they would like to maintain some kind of aquarium as part of the larger facility plans.

