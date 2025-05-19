SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a Sweetwater mobile home park are being forced to vacate, but while many have already moved out, others have chosen to stay and fight back.

7News cameras on Sunday captured a resident of Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park trashing a notice of eviction that states everyone has to leave by Monday.

“I think this letter is…,” said resident Karel Hernandez as he shrugged. “I say this will not work, is because we have a lawyer.”

Many of the homes are now abandoned, with shattered windows, open doors and trash on the streets. Some of the mobile homes are not even on their proper foundation.

While many residents have left their homes, some indicated they are not going anywhere.

“I don’t wanna go nowhere, because I don’t have no money to go, I don’t have no place to go,” said Karel.

When asked what he plans to do, Karel replied, “I don’t know.”

Many like Vivian Hernandez, are part of a class action lawsuit.

Vivian, who has lived in the mobile park community for more than 35 years, said their lawyer told them that this fight is not over.

“Because I have here in my phone a message from the lawyer that says we don’t have to move from here,” she said on Spanish.

But as the demolition continues, others are concerned, worried about where they will go next.

Juan Adam Rodriguez has been a Li’l Abner resident since the 1970s.

“I got no place to go!” he said. “I got no roof, nothing. My friend, too, he lives with his mom, who is 82 years old mom,” he said.

As for resident Juan Antonio Arcera, he said he’s just sitting and waiting.

“I don’t know yet,” he said in Spanish.

Despite what the notice of eviction states, these residents are hoping they have more time.

