(WSVN) - Republican voters who would like to get a main-in ballot for the March 19 presidential Primary election must request a ballot by today.

Miami-Dade voters are able to request a ballot at the the County Supervisor of Elections office at 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, Florida by 5 p.m.

Voters in Broward County should request their ballots at one of its Supervisor of Elections Offices located at 1501 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, Florida and at 115 S. Andrews Ave. Room 102, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Requests can also be made online at Miamidade.electionsfl.org for Miami-Dade residents or at Browardvotes.gov for residents in Broward County, again by the deadline on Thursday, March 3 at 5 p.m.

It should be noted that postmarks to not count.

