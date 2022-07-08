MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the last chance for some residents to move out of their Miami Beach building.

The tenets of the building have until 5 p.m. to clear out their apartments on Euclid Avenue and Seventh Street, Friday.

They had to evacuate the building last month due to structural issues.

Tenets were given two weeks to move out permanently and find another place to live.

