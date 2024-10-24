The deadline for Miami-Dade and Broward County voters who want to vote by mail is Thursday.

Voters will have until 5 p.m. today to request their mail-in ballot if they qualify to vote in the general election.

The Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections spoke to 7News in Doral about the strict deadlines this season.

“If you request a vote by mail ballot today or if you already have your ballot, it’s very important that we have it no later than 7 p.m. on election day,” said Christina White. “It’s not in the mail, it’s not postmarked, it’s in the possession of the Supervisor of Elections but that’s pushing it really really close.”

White suggests dropping off your ballot at an early voting location before election day.

For a list of polling locations and their hours in Miami-Dade County, click here.

For a list of polling locations and their hours in Broward County, click here.

