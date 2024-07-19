(WSVN) - Heads up, Florida voters. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election is inching closer.

The deadline for registering to vote in the Aug. 20 Florida Primary election is Monday, July 22.

Monday is also the last chance to switch party affiliation before the primary.

Florida is a closed primary state, which means only voters who are registered with a political party may vote in their respective party’s primary.

