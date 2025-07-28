MIAMI (WSVN) - The deadline for state officials to respond to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava’s demands to tour Alligator Alcatraz is today.

The Miami mayor sent a letter to the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Friday, requesting to visit the controversial facility in person by July 28.

Additionally, she requested a complete briefing and weekly reports. Her letter was sent as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced deportation flights from the remote facility began earlier in the week.

So far, around 100 detainees have been flown from the Florida facility to other countries.

