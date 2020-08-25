Dead loggerhead turtle found in Biscayne Bay

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham has come across a deadly discovery connected to an environmental emergency.

Latham and a commissioner found a dead loggerhead turtle floating in Biscayne Bay over the weekend.

They said it’s a wake-up call.

“We know the bay has reached a tipping point, with the fish kill that we’ve had in recent days, and now with the algae boost. It’s time to go above and beyond and make sure that we have cohesive community action,” Latham said.

Mayor Latham and other leaders are banding together for a March for the Bay in North Bay Village, along with a clean-up, Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

