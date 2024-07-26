MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Chilling surveillance video of an alarming attack on a woman on Miami Beach’s Beachwalk that was exclusively obtained by 7News is causing controversy at City Hall, for a very different reason.

A 7News crew went looking for answers, so on Thursday afternoon, they headed to the Simón Bolívar y Las Américas Day Celebration at Collins Park, where Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner was in attendance.

They got more than they bargained for.

At issue was a memo that the mayor wrote on Wednesday recommending to city commissioners that he’d like to investigate police who give sensitive information about crimes to the media.

In the memo, Meiner wrote that he was recommending “issuing investigative subpoenas, [and] referral to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for potential prosecution.”

The mayor’s item agenda was presented days after 7News broke the story of a July 16 rape on the Beachwalk, between 23rd and 24th streets, showing the exclusively obtained security footage.

Airing the video may have led to the arrest of Keith Hill Jr., a wanted sex offender, as stated in the police report.

7News reporter Sheldon Fox and his photographer spotted Meiner at the Collins Park event. They got the silent treatment.

“Sheldon,” said Meiner.

“Hey, Mr. Mayor, how are you?” said Fox.

“Nice to see you,” said Meiner as he shook the reporter’s hand.

Fox intended to ask the mayor why he’s focusing on punishing officers who provided information that may have helped take an accused rapist off the streets.

“Can we have two minutes of your time, sir?” said Fox.

“I’m actually talking to the city manager,” said Meiner.

“When you have a moment, Mr. Mayor,” said Fox.

But Meiner walked away from 7News’ crew.

“Mr. Mayor, Mr. Mayor, can we talk to you really quickly, just about what you said yesterday?” said Fox shortly after.

The Simón Bolívar y Las Américas Day Celebration had not started yet.

“You’re not gonna talk to us?” said Fox.

Once again, Meiner walked away.

Since Meiner kept turning his back. Fox asked his chief of staff, Veronica, to help.

“Veronica, if you could just have the mayor talk to us,” said Fox. “We just want to ask a couple of questions.”

“Are you going to ignore 7News, sir?”” said Fox.

No dice.

“Maybe afterwards, Mr. Mayor, when you’re finished?” said Fox.

Fox and his photographer waited until after the event ended. That’s when they came face to face with a guard working security detail.

“How are you doing?” said Fox.

The guard grabbed Fox’s right arm.

“Now’s not the time,” said the guard as he guided Fox away from the mayor.

“Wait a minute, sir, Whoa, whoa, whoa,. Please don’t touch me. Please don’t touch me, sir,” said Fox. “I just want to ask the mayor a question.”

“You touched the mayor,” said the guard.

“I’m not touching the mayor, of course not,” said Fox.

Fox then spotted Meiner heading toward a black Chevy Tahoe. He took off after him, with his photographer following closely behind him.

“Mr. Mayor! Mr. Mayor! can you explain your recommendation? Are you gonna prosecute cops, Mr. Mayor?” said Fox.

But it was too late. Meiner had was already seated in the back seat. The guard closed the passenger side door.

“Do you want to talk about it?” Fox asked the guard.

“Talk to his office,” said the guard.

“I will. He’s not talking to us. He’s not letting us talk. Mr. Mayor, are you gonna prosecute police?” said Fox.

The Tahoe pulled away and drove off.

“Thank you, sir,” said Fox.

According to city officials, the item addressed in Meiner’s memo has not yet been officially heard at any public meeting, but it remains on the agenda.

