(WSVN) - A time change is coming across the country and it’ll make sundown come earlier for South Florida.

Early Sunday morning at 2 a.m., Daylight Saving Time ends so clocks need to be turned back one hour.

Experts say the best thing to do is set your manual clocks before heading to bed on Saturday night.

The new sunrise in Miami and Fort Lauderdale will be at 6:30 a.m. and the new sunset will be at 5:38 p.m.

In Key West, the sunrise will occur at 6:34 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:46 p.m.

