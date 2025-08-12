MIAMI (WSVN) - A hearing in a Miami courtroom on whether to halt operations and construction at a migrant detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” concluded on Tuesday afternoon without a decision, but one is expected on Wednesday.

Environmental groups and members of the Miccosukee Tribe allege that construction at the site is harming the surrounding environment and its wildlife.

On day three of the hearing, plaintiffs’ witnesses continued testifying as the defendants called their sole witness to the stand.

That sole witness told the court that if the judge sides with the plaintiffs, it could cause serious issues of public safety.

By the end of the hearing, things intensified as the judge questioned whether the state’s invitation for her to visit the detention center was genuine and the plaintiffs’ attorney looked visibly frustrated when they told the judge they’ve been trying to visit the center since the start of litigation.

Following the hearing, Curtis Osceola, the chief of staff for Florida’s Miccosukee Tribe, said the fight will continue on day four.

“We’re here to fight until the end,” he said.

Eve Samples, Executive Director of Friends of the Everglades, said they want the state to conduct an environmental impact study and be more transparent.

“Today really confirms the need for the public to see what’s going on out there, to see the environmental harm that’s unfolding. To have the state and federal government do their job and conduct an environmental impact analysis and that has not happened,” she said.

Critics claim it undermines billions of dollars in Everglades restoration projects, wetlands and wildlife.

“I have concerns about how it interrupts migration patterns, how the light impacts nocturnal creatures and endangered species like the Florida panther and even just the traffic,” said Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Plaintiffs said officials have failed to conduct the required environmental impact studies prior to breaking ground in June which, according to them, violates the National Environmental Policy Act.

“The property itself is about 96% wetlands,” said Samples. “Our case, as a reminder, is all about pausing so that the government can comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, a common sense law that requires the government to look before it leaps, conduct an environmental impact study,” said Samples.

Last week, a federal judge sided with those concerns, halting any new construction at the site for 14 days, but the temporary order still allows the state of Florida and the Trump administration to continue operating the facility and house detainees.

“We had been seeing dozens of dump trucks with fill moving onto the site in recent days. We anticipate that activity will stop under the judge’s order, so no new construction vehicles moving onto the site,” said Samples.

The site has drawn plenty of passionate protests since it opened. Over the weekend, faith leaders from across the state gathered outside to hold a prayer vigil for detainees inside for a second week in a row.

If the judge rules in favor of the plaintiffs, it would halt all construction and operations at the detention center.

A decision is expected on Wednesday.

