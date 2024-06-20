MIAMI (WSVN) - The Temple Court Apartment complex is being reduced to rubble after flames tore through the building last week causing extensive damage.

The building was set to be demolished after the city said the building “poses an imminent risk of collapse.” Officials and crews first arrived at 431 Northwest Third Street on Tuesday to begin the initial efforts to bring the building down.

The historic building constructed in the 1920s with a wood frame, went up in flames last Monday when a former resident, 73-year-old Juan Francisco Figueroa allegedly set it on fire, according to police.

The gruesome fire displaced nearly 50 residents. All of the residents were forced out of the building, and neither the property management nor city officials allowed them back inside to retrieve any of their belongings.

“They are not going back inside. It is considered unsafe because of a partial collapse inside and the hazardous materials contained inside the building,” said Kenia Fallat, Director of Communication for the City of Miami.

Over the last week, the property management company paid for all of the displaced residents to stay in a Motel 6.

Figueroa was arrested and charged with intentionally starting the blaze and attempting to murder a maintenance man before he did it, police said. He remains behind bars without bond. The shooting victim’s family identified him as 30-year-old Feder-One Biotte, his family telling 7News that he underwent surgery and the bullet was removed from his stomach.

The demolition is expected to take place over the next four to six weeks.

