MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s day two of an Arthur hearing where a judge will decide if two former Hialeah Police officers will be allowed bond as they wait for their trial.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rafael Otano and 22-year-old Lorenzo Orfila are accused of detaining Jose Ortega in mid-December, after a disturbance at a Hialeah bakery.​

But instead of arresting him, authorities said, the now former officers kidnapped him, drove him to a remote location and beat him up.

The third person looking to get out of jail on bond in relation to this case is Ali Saleh, a private investigator.

He is charged of tampering with a witness.

“The victim, if that’s what you’re asking me, refers to officer Orfila as the blond officer,” said a detective, who took to the stand.

“For the record, is officer Lorenzo Orfila blonde?” asked the defense attorney.

“He’s not,” replied the detective.

“When he was arrested he was not blonde, correct?” asked the defense attorney.

“Correct,” replied the detective.

On Tuesday, Saleh’s defense attorney cross examined the lead investigator in this case.

Defense attorneys have questioned the alleged victim’s credibility, pointing to his extensive criminal history.

Ortega is currently behind bars on drug charges and resisting arrest.

“As of Dec. 17, when the alleged incident took place, this Mr. Jose Ortega had told several people he did not want to press charges, make a complaint or go foward?”

“Yes,” replied the detective.

There was a fourth person who was arrested on this case, charged with notary fraud but has since bonded out of jail.

Court was still in session on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.