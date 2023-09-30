MIAMI (WSVN) - A man on trial for the mass shooting at a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade that made national headlines has been found guilty.

Twenty-four-year-old Davonte Barnes was convicted Friday night on three counts of second-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

The judy’s verdict came hours after defense attorneys and prosecutors delivered their closing statements.

Jurors determined Barnes acted as a lookout for gang members who opened fire outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in May of 2021.

