PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Officials have identified the South Florida truck driver who was planning to visit his family in Cuba and was killed in a collision on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie.

The crash, which occurred on Feb. 2, took the life of 55-year-old Arsenio Mas and Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink, ripping two families apart.

Mas, a Homestead resident, died after, investigators said, a reckless driver made an illegal U-turn into the opposite direction of I-95.

Yeisel Mas Dominguez, Mas’ daughter, described his father as a good father and grandfather.

“He was a kind person, a jokester, helpful, he loved to play jokes on me,” she said. “Every time I spoke to him, he made me laugh so much.”

Mas Dominguez, who lives in Cuba, said the tragic news has reached their family on the island.

“I was in shock,” she said.

According to his daughter, Mas came to the United States over two decades ago to provide a better life for his children.

“I did not believe it, I said, ‘It was a lie.’ I fainted,” said Mas Dominguez. “My blood pressure went up. I will never forget that day. I have it recorded in my mind

The families of Mas and Fink have been left devastated following their tragic deaths.

FHP said Fink will be given a full line of duty honors and a private funeral next Monday.

Authorities have arrested Michael Addison, a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea resident, accused of causing the crash. He faces dozens of charges related to the police chase and the victims’ deaths.

As the suspect spends time locked up, Mas’ daughter said she wants to remember the life her father lived.

“He was a good father, good friend, good son, good uncle,” said Mas Dominguez. “He was, what can I tell you? A good person. People loved him.”

Mas Dominguez said her father was supposed to travel to Cuba in March for his mother’s birthday. She said his granddaughter was looking forward to meeting him at the airport.

