Daughter of deceased Miami hit-and-run victim pleads public to find driver

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of a hit-and-run victim is asking the public for help in finding the person who killed her father, Salvador Baca.

Miami-Dade Police released surveillance video that showed Baca crossing the road in the area of the 3000 block of Northwest 54th Street moments before he was struck and killed at around 11 p.m., June 21.

According to police, a dark-colored SUV hit the victim and continued driving eastbound without stopping to help.

Baca’s daughter, Amy Bodden, made a plea to the public Wednesday in the hopes that anyone with any information on what happened to her father will come forward.

“The fact that someone was just able to leave him laying there in the street without even helping or stopping to find out what happened, that’s the most hurtful thing that anybody can live through,” she said.

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV they believe might have front-end damage.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

