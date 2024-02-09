KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family flipped out after they got quite the surprise off the South Florida coast, when they unexpectedly found themselves whale watching.

Sean Lilly and his daughter, Sienna Lilly, were on a boat ride with friends on Saturday when they came across a group of whales near Biscayne Bay.

Video captured the moment when father and daughter first spotted the marine mammals.

“That’s amazing!” said Sienna.

“You got to see a whale, in Miami,” said Sean.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Sean described the whale encounter.

“All of a sudden, I noticed a massive creature coming out of the water, and it was breaching. It appeared to be a whale,” he said. “It took a minute to figure it out, and it completely came out of the water. We were completely amazed. It was a ‘wow, wow’ moment,” said Sean Lilly.

“I reacted like crazy, like, I mean, I’ve never seen this before,” said Sienna. “It’s my first time, so it was a miracle [what] happened.”

The family saw the whales breaching just miles off of Key Biscayne. While it is a rare sight, it is not impossible to encounter whales in South Florida.

Recently, boaters traveling to South Florida from the Bahamas made a similar find.

The rare sighting made for an amazing experience for Sean and Sienna.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials advise anyone who spots a whale to stay at least 100 yards away so that they are not disturbed.

