SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A daughter is honoring her late mother’s legacy this Halloween with a custom-made costume.

Le’Shonte Jones was shot and killed outside her Southwest Miami-Dade home back in 2021.

Jones was with her daughter, Alaiyah, when it happened.

Alaiyah was 3 years old at the time and was grazed by a bullet.

Le’Shonte was a TSA agent and now three years later, her daughter has found a way to honor her mother’s memory: by dressing up as a TSA agent.

Alaiyah’s grandmother made the TSA uniform, even putting “L. Jones” on the name tag as a tribute.

Photos of the heartfelt moment were shared with 7News.

Alaiyah was seen standing proudly with a smile on her face.

