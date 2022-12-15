(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer.

On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21.

The Brightline Aventura station is located at 19796 West Dixie Highway right across from Aventura Mall.

The Brightline Boca Raton station is located at 101 Northwest 4th Street.

Credit: Brightline

Riders can now purchase tickets for the launch of services.

Brightline’s initial schedule for each new station will focus on peak morning and evening commuter service during weekdays. During non-peak hours and weekends, Brightline will provide northbound and southbound service approximately every other hour.

An Orlando station is expected to begin service in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.