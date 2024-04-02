HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - New dash camera video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows a new look at a Friday afternoon pursuit on Interstate 95 that left many people stranded during rush-hour traffic.

The video, from the point of view of the troopers involved, shows how troopers used one of their tactics to bring the pursuit to an end.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jacqueline Marie Maxson, is seen dangerously weaving through traffic as troopers follow right behind her.

Moments later, a trooper used a PIT maneuver to bring the speeding car to a stop, but not before it crashed into another SUV.

The hours-long pursuit was a nightmare for commuters trying to get home on Friday night. Some of them were stuck on the highway for most of the evening.

“Three hours,” said a driver.

“An hour and a half, two hours,” said another driver.

“About an hour and a half,” said a third driver.

The chase began as troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the BMW coupe in Northwest Miami-Dade near 103rd Street. It ended near Hollywood Boulevard.

7News cameras captured the occupants of the red Jeep that was hit by Maxson getting out of the car. The occupants were seen comforting each other after the commotion. One of them was transported to the hospital.

Maxson was arrested. She appeared in bond court on Saturday.

“First appearance of the felonies at this time being in a moving, or attempting to flee or elude a police officer,” said Judge Carmen R. Cabarga.

As she was in the back of the cruiser, footage shows she complained about being hot.

“Can I please get a little bit of air?” Maxson said.

Maxson attempted to get comfortable in the back seat after her dangerous driving brought I-95 to a screeching halt on a busy Friday afternoon, endangering thousands of drivers.

7News cameras captured Maxson walking into jail after her wild ride on I-95.

“Maxson, I found probable cause on both counts and am granting a bond of $7,500 on count one and I’ll give $500 on count two,” said Cabarga.

Maxson was taken to jail but has since posted bond and was released.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.