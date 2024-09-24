MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New dashcam footage shows the end of a pursuit in Miami Beach that ended with one man losing his life and three people in custody.

7News obtained exclusive dashcam footage that captured the high-speed, tire skidding, getaway car ditching hysteria, Saturday morning smash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said it began when they pursued a vehicle around 2 a.m. Saturday when troopers observed a white sedan traveling recklessly on southbound I-95 near NW 119th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they initially spotted the Mercedes driving recklessly, cutting off drivers and nearly causing crashes around Northwest 119th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going, taking evasive maneuvers to avoid capture.

“White Mercedes. Traveling 95 southbound,” a trooper said.

Hitting speeds up to 130 miles per hour on the I-95 eastbound, the pursuit ensued until the Mercedes lost control on eastbound I-195, in the area of Alton Road and Chase Avenue.

“I-95 eastbound,” said a trooper.

When the speeding vehicle got off in the middle of Miami Beach, it skidded across the off-ramp and into a grassy area, where it collided into several trees.

That’s when pursuing state troopers seized in to make an arrest.

“Get out the car! Get out the car! Do not move! Get out the car! Put your hands up!” said a trooper. “Put your hands up! Put your hands up! Put your hands up! Get on the ground! Get on the ground!”

Dashcam footage captured four men attempted to flee on foot, but three of them were quickly detained.

One, however, “jumped into the Biscayne Waterway,” according to the police report. A perimeter was set up in an attempt to locate the fleeing occupant which included K-9 and Dive Team Officers.

Tragically, the man never made it out.

“Never seen nothing like that before,” said a witness.

7News sources said the body was found in the water off of Meridian and 47th Street before it was brought to Sunset Harbor Marina on Sunday.

The accused, reckless driver identified as 20-year-old Andrew Martinez was hospitalized following his arrest, capping a frantic, fatal night in the heart of Miami Beach.

Martinez faces several charges including reckless driving, fleeing and alluding police, and resisting an officer without violence.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.