NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released dashcam footage shows the police pursuit in Northwest Miami-Dade that concluded with two people behind bars.

The footage, shared by Florida Highway Patrol, captures the pursuit that took place on June 17.

Video shows a vintage South Florida game of cat and mouse between two accused car thieves in the stolen 2021 Dodge Challenger and FHP troopers.

“PIT, PIT, PIT,” said a trooper.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they responded to a stolen vehicle in the area of Northwest 103 Street and Seventh Avenue. They spotted the vehicle but the driver decided to attempt to get away from the police.

FHP responded with a traffic stop but that didn’t stop the driver, resulting in a broad daylight pursuit.

Troopers conducted a PIT maneuver 20 blocks south at Northwest 21st Avenue and 79th Street. The suspects tried bailing from the car but were swiftly arrested.

The suspects were identified as 21-year-old Kenneth Cristofer Barahona and 40-year-old Edwin Luis Figueroa.

7Skyforce flew over the end of the chase as 7News cameras arrived first on the ground.

One of the two men arrested faced the cameras as they answered for their crimes.

“Why’d you bail out man? What’d you do?” asked 7News’ reporter Sheldon Fox.

“Getting a ride man, that’s all I did,” said one of the suspects.

“What happened?” asked 7News’ reporter Sheldon Fox.

“I was catching a ride. That’s it,” said the suspect.

The ride he got was to jail as police collected evidence and towed the car.

It was the end of a topsy-turvy day on the South Florida roads.

According to FHP, the vehicle was known to be involved in several burglaries in Miami-Dade County. A search of the car also revealed a stolen gun.

