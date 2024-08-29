NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released dashcam video captures a new view tonight of a pursuit that ended in a crash for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The footage shows the moment the trooper collided with a white BMW SUV near Northwest 95th Street and Seventh avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, Aug. 20.

At the time, the trooper was trying to stop the driver of another SUV who was wanted for a crime. That man got away.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

