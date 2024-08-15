MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out and sharing her story, days after, authorities said, a man stole her SUV and led troopers on a high-speed pursuit that led to a rollover crash and the suspect’s arrest.

Dashcam video shows the moment a Florida Highway Patrol trooper brought the Aug. 10 pursuit to a dramatic end in Miami Beach.

According to investigators, the pursuit got underway at around 7:30 p.m., when troopers spotted a Toyota SUV that was reported stolen near Alton Road and 56th Street.

The owner of the Toyota SUV, Glenda Defas, spoke wth 7News on Thursday. She said she was parking her SUV when the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Savalas Cigar, walked up and asked her for money.

“He wanted the money, and he threatened me with hammer,” said Defas.

When she told him she didn’t have any money, he allegedly approached her with a hammer and threatened her.

“He requested money, he demanded money,” said Defas. “I was shaking, I was afraid. He hit me with the hammer one time and kill me.”

Defas said she walked away, but moments later, the man got inside her SUV and took off. Her brother, who is disabled and deaf, was inside the vehicle but got out when the man hopped in.

The FHP trooper failed in their first attempt at a PIT maneuver, and the SUV drove off. When the trooper tried the maneuver again, the SUV spun around and rolled over, coming to a stop near the westbound entrance ramp to I-95 at Alton Road.

FHP arrested Cigar without incident.

The suspect was arraigned on charges of fleeing police and grand theft of a vehicle in the third degree.

Defas said she had finished paying off the SUV after seven years. She uses the vehicle to help drive her disabled brother around.

Now, she feels like her life has turned upside down, after learning her SUV was totaled.

“I pay my car [off], and now it’s gone,” said Defas. “This guy destroyed my world for seven years just for no reason. He’s stupid, he’s lazy.”

Defas and her family have set up a GoFundMe page to help get her another car. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

