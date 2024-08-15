MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper used a PIT maneuver to end a high-speed pursuit, leading the driver to flee on foot after allegedly stealing a car.

Dashcam video shows the moment when the trooper brought the pursuit to a dramatic end after reports of a stolen car in Miami Beach on Sunday, Aug. 10.

The chase began around 7:30 p.m. after troopers spotted a Toyota SUV that was reported stolen near Alton Road and 56th Street.

The trooper failed in their first attempt at a PIT maneuver, and the SUV drove off. When the trooper tried the pit maneuver again, the SUV spun around and rolled over, coming to a stop near the westbound entrance ramp to I-95 at Alton Road.

FHP arrested the motorist without incident. He was identified as 46-year-old Savalas Cigar.

He has been arraigned on charges of fleeing police and grand theft of a vehicle in the third degree.

