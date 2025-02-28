NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers intercepted and arrested a driver who, they say, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of State Road 826.

Dashcam video from FHP showcased the moments the troopers attempted to stop the vehicle upon sight on Feb. 20 at 11:30 p.m.

The driver stopped, then reversed their car into oncoming traffic in an attempt to flee.

However, troopers pursued, performing a successful PIT maneuver and quickly stopping the vehicle.

According to records, the driver was reportedly driving with a suspended license and a stolen car. They were also impaired by a controlled substance.

No one was seriously injured.

