NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released dash camera footage shows the moments a man on the run from Florida Highway Patrol troopers comes to a smashing stop in North Miami-Dade.

According to FHP, troopers caught a Genesis sedan being driven by 23-year-old Antony Frederick in a reckless manner on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike.

When troopers attempted a traffic stop, Frederick drove off, prompting a pursuit.

Video shows troopers following the sedan through the packed roadway as the Frederick is seen swerving through heavy traffic and crashing into multiple cars.

Shortly after, Frederick takes an exit and speeds through a few traffic cones and into a water embankment before making a wild left turn and gets into a crash with a cement truck.

His car then gets another bump from troopers.

A trooper then circles the car and orders Frederick out of the car.

“Let me see your (expletive) hands,” said the trooper.

However, troopers said Fredrick started having seizures on the side of the road as he was being arrested so he was rushed to the hospital.

He remains hospitalized at Jackson North Medical Center.

7News cameras captured crews using a saw to separate the sedan from the cement truck.

He faces several charges, including driving under the influence damage to property, weed possession.

